260K Criminal Cases Shockingly Suspended

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, Troy Finner, the chief of the Houston Police revealed that over the last eight years the “lack of personnel” code of the Houston Police Department has resulted in them having to suspend more than 260,000 cases.

Finner noted that the suspended cases included 4,017 cases of alleged sexual assault, however a closer examination by the department found that the code had included several other divisions of the department. Since 2016, around 10 percent of the 2.8 million incident reports have been suspended due to the “lack of personnel.”

Out of all 264,000 cases, 100,000 are related to property crimes. Finner pointed out that law enforcement was stepping up its efforts to look into every report of sexual assault and to contact all potential victims. In order to achieve this they will be assigning additional personnel to other investigative divisions to be able to handle incident reports that relate to crimes against another person.

Last week, Finner noted that he had first found out in 2021 that there were some sexual assault cases being suspended because of the lack of manpower. He had also called for the department to stop using the code in question. However, the order did not stop the department from still using the code.

Finner told reporters that he was not proud of this but rather he was angry as he knew that they were better than this. He added that they would work to make everything right. However, as he pointed out, the department remains short-staffed.

