Alabama Makes New Ruling on IVF

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) signed a bill that would provide protection to providers of in vitro fertilization (IVF) following the recent ruling by the state’s Supreme Court. In the ruling, the court had determined that frozen embryos should be viewed and considered in the same way as children.

S.B. 159 is going to protect IVF providers over any possible criminal charges and lawsuits that they could be facing as a result of an embryo dying or being damaged during IVF. Both the state House and Senate passed the bill which ended up on the governor’s desk on Wednesday night.

In a statement, Ivey pointed out that there was big support for SB159 from the Alabama Legislature which showed that they wanted to foster a standard of life in the state that would include IVF. She added that she was pleased to sign into law this short measure that would help Alabama couples fulfill their dreams of growing their families through IVF. She added that while IVF was a “complex issue” she was hopeful that this bill would provide the necessary assurance for IVF clinics to start providing their services once again.

In Alabama, lawmakers have been facing increasing pressure to ensure that IVF providers would be protected following the ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court last month. Following the ruling under state law both fertilized eggs and frozen embryos needed to be considered children. This would mean that wrongful death of a minor charge could apply to unborn children as well.

