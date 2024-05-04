Skeptics Don’t See Biden Passing Border Legislation

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – President Joe Biden has vowed that there would be another attempt to pass border security legislation.

Following the block in the bipartisan border bill in the Senate, talks regarding a border security bill have been practically nonexistent, with many people doubting there would be any security action until the November election.

One immigration advocate, who chose to remain anonymous, stated that there was no chance that the House of Representatives under Speaker Mike Johnson would now pass anything, especially as they have passed a Ukraine aid bill. They added that they had known since December that there was no chance that legislation like this was going to pass and that this was just “rhetorical posturing.”

Republican lawmakers blocked the bipartisan bill which resulted in Biden reportedly examining the possibility of using executive action to undo his previous executive orders which reversed many of the border policies of the Trump administration.

Last week, Biden argued that he had proposed, discussed, and backed the “strongest border security bill” that the United States has sought. He added that this was a bipartisan bill, and foreign aid would have been included as part of it. He continued by noting that despite this he was determined to get this done for Americans.



However, Politico has reported that there are no plans to restart the talks currently, especially as the White House believes that the migration crisis has been stabilized right now. It further reported that the opposition of former President Donald Trump continued to be a challenge in taking action in the Senate.

