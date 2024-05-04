Trump’s Big Problem With Haley Voters

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is still managing to gather votes despite dropping out of the GOP presidential primary. This showcases that she still has the support of voting groups who are not willing to provide their support to former President Donald Trump, who is the presumptive GOP nominee.

Last week, Haley managed to win 17 percent of the Pennsylvania Republican primary, gaining over 150,000 votes. She specifically performed well in suburbs and cities that have a higher concentration of higher-income, college-educated, or youth voters, and even won 26 percent of the vote in counties with high education levels. Since withdrawing from the primary race in March, she has collectively received around 20 percent more of the vote in different state primaries.

In Grand Rapids, Michigan one Haley supporter told the Wall Street Journal that they would not be voting for Trump, despite the fact that they were a Republican who agreed with the majority of his policies. They added that Trump was a poor representation of the GOP and Americans and that because of his “shoddy” character, they could not support him.

However, this position was not shared by all of the supporters of Haley, as a different supporter in Rochester Hills, Michigan argued that she would most likely end up voting for Trump, but only because she believed she needed to go with the least bad option. She also referred to the alternative, which is President Joe Biden, as a “no-go.”

