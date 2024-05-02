Beth Van Duyne Targets Biden Administration

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, the chair of the House Oversight, Investigations, and Regulations Subcommittee, during an appearance on “Fox News Live,” argued that the Biden administration was attempting to use the Small Business Administration (SBA) to boost their campaign.

Van Duyne in her statement claimed that the Biden administration had been using taxpayer funds in order to support his “campaign” reelection activities. The accusations come after a March announcement regarding a memorandum between the Michigan Department of State and the Small Business Administration about the two have reached an understanding about promoting civic engagement in Michigan through 2036.

The memo came after a 2021 executive order from Biden in which he had called for federal agencies to help promote more voter registration and participation.

Van Duyne proceeded to point out that previously the House Small Business Committee had found in an investigation that out of the 25 outreach events in Michigan, 22 of them had occurred in the counties that had the highest Democratic population. She added that this was clearly an attempt by the Biden campaign to use taxpayer dollars to get his voters mobilized. As she pointed out, this was a violation of the Hatch Act. She continued by noting that official funds could not be used for campaign events, which is what she argued is happening right now.

She continued by saying that they were acting outside of the Congress’ intent of the law and that they were just trying to get more votes because they could see that they were not performing well in the polls. She added that this situation was just about control and power.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com