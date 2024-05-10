Hakeem Jeffries Thinks Dems Have House Majority

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) argued that the Democrats “effectively” had the House majority because of how dysfunctional the House GOP was. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has faced a lot of criticism from the conservative faction of his party as he is struggling to take action in the House with the slim Republican majority.

On Sunday, during an interview with CBS “60 Minutes” with Norah O’Donnell, Jeffries argued that the Democrats currently held influence over the lower chamber because of the fracturing in the Republican party. He added that despite the Democrats being the majority, they are effectively governing as a majority because they are the ones who provide the majority of the votes to get things done. He pointed out that this was just the fact of what was happening.

Jeffries continued by noting that it was a hard situation for the GOP because many of the Republican members in the house appeared to be more interested in “extremism” and in causing chaos. Currently, the GOP only holds a five-seat majority in the House when everyone is in attendance, which means that Johnson does not have any room for error and that in order to pass the bills he needs the assistance of the Democrats.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has also brought forward against Jeffries a motion to vacate and has slammed the Speaker for his previous work with the Democrats. She has also accused him of creating a “uniparty.” Jeffries has stated that his party would be protecting Johnson against the motion to vacate despite the fact that the Speaker has not asked for their help.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com