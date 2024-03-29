Trump Accidentally Disproves His Own Lawyers

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to state that he has almost $500 million in cash. This post came only days after his attorneys filed in the court that he would not be able to post the original $454 million bond required in his civil fraud case.

Trump in his post argued that he had acquired that amount through “HARD WORK, TALENT, AND LUCK,” and that he was planning to use a large part of that amount for his 2024 presidential campaign. Trump also blasted New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), who brought the civil fraud case against him forward, and New York Judge Arthur Engoron who had made the ruling in the case. The former argued that the two had known how much cash he had available and had deliberately set the penalty amount within that range.

Engoron ruled that Trump needed to pay close to $355 million in penalties, as well as interest which is accrued each day. The fine was a result of Trump allegedly having conspired to lie about his assets and net worth in order to benefit from favorable terms from insurers and banks. The total amount after the $112,000 in interest that is added each day had climbed to over $454 million at first.

Earlier this week, Trump’s legal team had argued that it was nearly “impossible” for a bond of that amount to be secured. Luckily for Trump, his bond was recently reduced to $175 million.

