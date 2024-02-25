Trump’s Real Estate Empire in Danger

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Friday, Judge Arthur Engoron in New York ruled in the civil fraud case against former president Donald Trump and his company, the Trump Organization. This case could put an end to the Trump family’s reign in developing real estate across the United States.

Trump has already announced that his team would be appealing the case, however, if he does not manage to reverse the ruling it could potentially mean that the Trump Organization could for the first time be left at the hands of someone who does not share the Trump names. Trump along with many of his top executives have been banned by the judge from serving as executive officers or directors in any New York firm. His two adult sons, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. were also mentioned in the lawsuit and have been blocked from doing business in New York for the next two years.

The decision came after a months-long trial where the judge had determined that Trump and his top executives had defrauded insurers, banks, and other companies by inflating and deflating the value of assets in order to receive more insurance and tax benefits.

University of Michigan law professor Will Thomas has stated that with Trump’s top deputies having been banned from handling the business, the Trump Organization might be “hamstrung” to form a decision. He added that it was still unclear who would be running everything.

Chris Kise, Trump’s lawyer, argued during the trial that Doandl Trump was “part of the fabric” of the real estate industry in New York. He further blasted New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) who brought over the charges against him for attempting to put Trump “out of business.”

