Trump Handed Over 600,000 Classified Documents

(ConserativeFreePress.com) – Special Counsel Jack Smith has given former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants over 682,000 records in the classified documents case.

Smith has allegedly been complaining that the former president has been pushing Judge Aileen Cannon to grant a delay to the trial because of the volume of documents. However, as the prosecutors are pointing out this delay is because Trump wants the case to go to trial after the 2024 presidential election, in the hope that he will have won back the White House and will be able to pardon himself. There is also the possibility that if he wins in November, he could appoint an attorney general who could drop all of the charges against him.

Cannon has followed federal rules designating the case as being “complex.” This gives her the right to extend the date of the trial, as well as issue the designation because of the difficulties relating to dealing with such a large number of sensitive and classified documents in the case. The trial has thus far been delayed from May until August or July.

Trump’s legal team in their latest filing has requested “countless” more records from the prosecutor’s office, including legal arguments to gain access to CCTV footage that is important to the case.



Trump has denied all allegations and has pleaded not guilty to all charges as he is being accused of having retained classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. He is also being accused of having blocked the federal officials’ records to retrieve those documents he was storing.

