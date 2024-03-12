Senate GOP Showing Hesitation Towards Trump

(ConservativevFreePress.com) – On Super Tuesday, former President Donald Trump won the majority of the races in a landslide further securing his position as the likely Republican presidential nominee. However, many Senate Republican leaders are still reluctant to directly express their support for the former President, especially considering how he has alienated swing voters and college-educated women.

On Wednesday, after Nikki Haley dropped out of the presidential race, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (KY.) announced that he would be backing Trump in the presidential race. However, McConnell told reporters that despite his endorsement he still had doubts about whether or not Trump was a viable option for independent and moderate voters.

When asked about his endorsement of Trump following the comments that he had made during Trump’s second impeachment trial on the Senate floor, McConnell pointed out that he had always intended to support whoever the Republican nominee for president was going to be, even if that ended up being Trump.

He argued that on Feb. 25, 2021, almost two months after the Capitol attack he had been asked about whether he would support the GOP nominee even if it was Trump. When asked whether he was comfortable endorsing Trump who is facing 91 felony charges, McConnell simply stated that he had no additional comments to make to what he had just said. He proceeded to note that it was clear that Trump was going to be the party’s nominee.

McConnell in his endorsement of Trump did not praise the former President and made it clear that the decision was motivated by his loyalty to the GOP.

