Biden Admin Says Trump Threatens “Political Violence”

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The Biden-Harris campaign slammed former President Donald Trump over his recent comments during an Ohio campaign rally where he suggested that if he was not the winner of the 2024 presidential election there would be a “bloodbath.” As they argued, Trump’s statements were a threat of “political violence.”

On Saturday, during a campaign event close to Dayton, Trump had referred to China and their move to manufacture cars in Mexico which they would then aim to sell in the United States without having to pay taxes at the border. Trump had argued that he would not allow that to happen and stated that he would be imposing a 100 percent tariff on every single car.

The Biden-Harris campaign had put out a statement following Trump’s rally stating that with his remarks Trump had encouraged actual violence and that he was not just referring to economic consequences. As they argued, this was who Trump was, a loser who does not accept loss even when he loses by seven million voters. They continued by arguing that when Trump loses he starts expressing extremism and threats of political violence.

In the statement, it was also argued that this was what had happened in 2020 and that Trump was calling for another Capitol attack, but that instead, the American people would deliver another electoral loss against him and that they would reject the extremism he was expressing.

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller addressed the statement Trump had made about the “bloodbath” and pointed out that Trump was referring to the automotive industry.

