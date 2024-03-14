Biden and Trump Showdown in Same State

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Saturday, both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden held campaign events in Georgia, effectively starting to be more focused on the general election campaign in the state which is expected to be a key battleground state in the 2024 general election.

The two rallies took place in areas that were only around one hour apart from one another.

During the rally, Biden slammed Trump, arguing that he was a wannabe dictator while Trump had slammed Biden over the way he had handled the southern border. The trips to Georgia had come only a few days after the State of the Union address, during which Biden had highlighted some of the key differences between himself and the former President. The address had taken place only a few days after former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley had dropped out of the presidential race, effectively leaving Trump as the 2024 Republican nominee.

In Atlanta, Biden went on to highlight many of his accomplishments during the first three years he has been in the White House while also slamming Trump for being a danger to democracy. Biden had told his supporters that he and Trump had very different value sets and that his values were focused on things that had defined the United States and the rest of the world, including honesty, fairness, and decency. He added that “resentment” and “retribution” was not who he was or who the American people were.

