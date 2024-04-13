Biden Blames Woman’s Near-Death Experience on Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, the Biden campaign slammed former President Donald Trump over his stance on abortion in a new ad that blames the former president for a Texas woman’s near-death experience after she had been denied an abortion despite having suffered a miscarriage.

“Willow’s Box,” the 60-second ad includes an interview with Amanda Zurawski who discusses how she miscarried her baby, whom she would have named Willow. She also talked about the infection that had nearly killed her twice after she was denied an abortion.

The ad includes a text explanation about how the doctors in the state were forced to tell Zurawski to return to her home after her miscarriage, despite a Texas law that banned abortions even in cases where it was medically necessary. Around three days later, the woman had been placed in the ICU with sepsis. As the ad stated, this infection could lead to the woman being unable to get pregnant ever again.

The ad includes a few seconds of Zurawski and her husband crying before a black screen appears with the text “Donald Trump did this.”

Only hours before the release of the ad, Trump had put out his statement on abortion in which he had proudly claimed that he had been behind the appointment of the Supreme Court justices who are responsible for the overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision. Previously, the landmark case had protected abortions across the country.

He added that the abortion issue needed to be left to the states. He also did not provide support for the abortion ban after the 15th or 16th week.

