RNC’s Message to Republicans About Election Day

During an appearance on Newsmax on Tuesday, Lara Trump told Eric Bolling that the RNC currently has the capability for both poll watchers and people who can actually handle the ballots.

Last week, former President Donald Trump’s campaign and the RNC announced a new “election integrity program” that includes over 100,000 attorneys and volunteers who are going to be deployed at election centers across all of the U.S. battleground states. The RNC, in a release, stated that in all cases of a ballot being counted or cast the Republican poll watchers would be observing the process and reporting back on any irregularities.

Normally, poll watchers are capable of observing the ballot-counting process and can inform authorities of any issues, however, they are not capable of touching the machinery or ballots.

The former President’s daughter-in-law also argued that within the RNC there has been a moratorium for around four decades that is tasked with training people to actually work in these polling locations. Last year, the judge who had been implementing that had passed away, causing it to be lifted which would give them greater control over the presidential election, which she described as one of the most important elections in their lifetime.

Donald Trump is currently presumed to be the 2024 Republican nominee.

