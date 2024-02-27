Biden Called Out for Giving Free Money to Illegals

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – This week, a group of New York City Council members voiced significant apprehensions concerning the city’s latest initiative to aid migrants by issuing them prepaid debit cards. The New York Post brought to light that the city had entered into a substantial $53 million contract, awarded without a competitive bidding process, to a burgeoning tech finance firm named Mobility Capital Finance. This company is tasked with the distribution of these debit cards to the migrants, a move that, according to the Post’s findings, could see the firm pocketing nearly $2 million in profits if the program’s subsequent phase proceeds as initially planned.

Council member Gale Brewer, a seasoned Democrat representing Manhattan, conveyed her astonishment and skepticism upon being briefed about the specifics of this unconventional plan by the Post. Brewer, having a long tenure in the council, remarked on the unprecedented nature of such a deal and raised concerns over the lack of competitive pricing, especially given past assurances from the city hall that future initiatives would undergo a rigorous bidding process.

Similarly, Councilman Bob Holden, a Queens Democrat, expressed his dismay after delving into the contract’s details. He criticized the city’s reliance on no-bid emergency contracts and the pursuit of profit-driven agreements, suggesting such practices have spiraled out of control. Holden’s comments underscored a growing sentiment among some council members that the city’s current procurement strategies might not be serving the best interests of its taxpayers, calling for a thorough reassessment of how the city conducts its business.

Adding to the chorus of voices urging for greater diligence and transparency, former city Comptroller Scott Stringer weighed in on the matter. Stringer, with his extensive experience in overseeing the city’s financial affairs, stressed the importance of adhering to best practices in procurement. He pointed out that the established process of issuing a competitive request for proposals (RFP) is designed to foster fair and efficient contracting. The absence of such a process in this case, according to Stringer, raises questions about the city’s commitment to ensuring that public funds are spent judiciously and that contracts are awarded based on merit rather than convenience or expedience.

The concerns raised by these city officials highlight a broader debate about fiscal responsibility, transparency, and the efficacy of public service delivery in New York City. As the city navigates the complex challenges of assisting a growing number of migrants, the scrutiny over its contractual dealings with private firms serves as a reminder of the need for accountability and best practices in public procurement.

