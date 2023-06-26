Biden Family Rocked With New Discovery

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A judge appointed by former President Donald Trump is going to the president in the case related to Hunter Biden’s plea deal. Judge Maryellen Noreika has been assigned to the case according to the court records. She was first confirmed by Congress in her position in the District of Delaware in 2018.

Hunter Biden is expected to enter a plea agreement on two counts of willfully failing to pay income tax. He is also going to be charged in a separate case of unlawful possession of a firearm, however, this second case is likely to be dismissed if certain conditions are met. The plea agreement for that case will require that Biden enters a pretrial diversion program. If he meets and complies with all the terms of the program, then the charges will be removed from his record.

In order for the plea deal to go through, Noreika will be required to provide her approval. If approved, Hunter Biden is going to avoid spending any time in prison and instead will only face a probation sentence.

Since the announcement of the plea deal, many Republicans have criticized the deal, pointing out how it was further proof that there was a “two-tier” justice system in the U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) also slammed the deal, joining the Republican lawmakers who have claimed that the Department of Justice has been weaponized by the Biden administration. Many are also pointing out that there is a big difference between the “sweetheart” deal that Hunter Biden has received and the way that former President Donald Trump has been prosecuted over his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House in 2021.

