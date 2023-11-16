Biden Fights Back Against Political Pundits

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The 2024 Biden reelection campaign has pushed back against political pundits following the Tuesday election results which were overwhelmingly positive for the Democratic party.

Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the Biden campaign manager stated that over the last week there had been a lot of chatter with many pundits arguing repeatedly that President Biden should be counted out. However, as she pointed out it is now clear that Biden “always proves them wrong.”

He added that on Tuesday, across the country many states had proved that the pundits were wrong.

Michael Tyler, the communications director, called out the “pundit class” over their negative remarks about the Biden administration, arguing that he was certain that “somehow this morning” pundits would claim that Biden is in political trouble.

Tyler explained that perhaps following this cycle they could look at the most significant data that they have on hand which is all about how the voters are voting, and that regardless of everything polls for an election that is a year away from now did not matter as much as results do.

On Tuesday, the Democrats had a winning night after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) won a second term in office in a deep red state. In Virginia, the Democrats managed to flip control of the House of Delegates while also maintaining their majority in the Senate. In Ohio, voters chose to codify abortion rights.

On Thursday, the Biden campaign also claimed that the Republican debate on Wednesday night had also had a positive effect on Democrats.

