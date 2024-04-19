Trump’s Alleged Running Mates Sound the Alarm

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, former President Donald Trump, who is the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee, officially became the first former U.S. president to be taking part in a criminal trial. Many of the lawmakers that are considered to be on Trump’s shortlist of potential running mates have defended him in his hush money trial arguing that this was an attempt to interfere with the election.

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that what Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) was doing was going against Justice and the rule of law.

Similarly, House Republican Conference chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., in her own post argued that the court trial was a “6-8 week show trial” and that the case against Trump was just brought forward as an attempt to interfere with the election. She added that Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the case, is politically biased against the former President. As she pointed out Merchan is a donor to President Biden’s campaign, and his entire family has profited from the case brought forward. She noted that he had also gagged Trump by telling him that if he did not show up to the court proceedings he could potentially be arrested.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who after withdrawing from the 2024 Republican primary has become close to Trump and has participated in his campaign. In his post, he pointed out that what the radical left was doing amounted to not only election interference but also “election engineering.” He added that they were doing everything they could to attempt to stop the former President.

