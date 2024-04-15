CNN Host Predicts Trump Losing Key Election State

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Margaret Hoover, a CNN political commentator, predicted that due to the controversial abortion ruling, former President Donald Trump would be losing the election in Arizona, which is a key battleground state.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that they would revert back to a pre-statehood law that makes abortions illegal in all circumstances. Not only is abortion outlawed in the state, but it is also criminalized.

Before the ruling, the Wall Street Journal had conducted a poll where they found that on the abortion issue, the majority of Americans agreed with President Biden rather than Trump.

On Tuesday, following the ruling, Hoover appeared on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront,” where she claimed that the ban was even unpopular with GOP voters and would have an effect on the 2024 presidential election. She continued by arguing that even Republicans are in uproar following the ruling, which makes it practically impossible for Trump to carry the state right now.

In the 2020 presidential election, Biden had narrowly managed to win in Arizona. In March, a Fox News poll had found that Trump was leading in the state ahead of the 2024 round by four points.

Hoover continued by arguing that the ruling in Arizona should completely have a negative effect on Trump as it showed how leaving abortion rights to the states could go wrong. He argued that this could backfire on Trump as the current law in Arizona does not include any exceptions for cases of incest or rape.

