Democrats May Accidentally Help Trump Get More Voters

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – In a memo, the democrats expressed concerns about how the voter registration efforts could potentially result in former president Donald Trump winning more votes in the 2024 presidential election.

OpenLabs data scientist who assists in directing progressive spending Aaron Strauss sent out a memo in January that resulted in many Democrat donors disagreeing. In the memo, he argues that they were blindly getting people to register to vote which could actually mean that they were helping Trump in his quest to win back the White House.

In the memo, he had proceeded to suggest that donors needed to instead focus their donations on groups that were specifically targeting voter registration on “pro-Biden populations,” including Black Americans. As he pointed out, for years outside groups have been essential in the efforts of the Democratic party to increase voter registration among young people and people of color. As he noted these were groups that traditionally voted Democrat.

The New York Times/Siena College recent polls showed that President Biden was leading the presidential race by less than one percentage point among those voters who had also voted in 2020. However, he is behind by 23 points among non-2020 voters. The Times has noted that around one-third of the people who had not voted in the previous presidential election were new registrants.

Last year, Gallup’s polling found that around 42 percent of unregistered voters had identified as lead Democrat or Democrats, while only 40 percent had identified as lean Republican or Republicans.

