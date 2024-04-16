Biden Launches New Attack on Speaker Johnson

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – President Biden’s reelection campaign recently launched a new video titled “MAGA Mike,” featuring former President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), emphasizing their stance on reproductive rights. The campaign video was first shared with The Hill, incorporating various statements by the two Republican leaders.

The video opens with Trump’s declaration of his role in overturning Roe v. Wade, followed by Johnson’s criticism of Roe for providing “constitutional cover to the elective killing of unborn children in America.” Trump is shown praising Johnson as “popular and smart,” while Johnson discusses the moral conflicts politicians face regarding the destruction of embryos in in vitro fertilization procedures.

Furthermore, the video highlights a post by Johnson and a statement by Trump suggesting that penalties should be imposed on either doctors performing abortions or the women receiving them. The campaign video labels Trump and Johnson as proponents of the same “extreme MAGA agenda” and announces its circulation on Biden’s X social media platform.

Sarafina Chitika, Biden’s senior spokesperson for rapid response, commented on the video, pointing out the distrust women hold towards Trump regarding abortion rights. She highlighted Trump’s previous support for a national abortion ban and punitive measures against women, juxtaposing these points with his recent statements against signing a national abortion ban if re-elected—a stance the Biden campaign regards as insincere.

Chitika underscored the potential for a nationwide abortion ban under a Trump-Johnson collaboration, despite Trump’s recent claims to the contrary. She reinforced President Biden’s view on the underestimated strength of women, suggesting that Trump and Johnson will recognize this in the upcoming November elections.

The release of the video follows Trump’s ambiguous statements about a national abortion ban and coincides with Vice President Harris’s planned visit to Arizona. This visit is part of a larger effort to address the tightening of abortion rights in various states after the overturning of Roe. The Biden campaign also initiated an advertisement in Arizona following the state Supreme Court’s decision to uphold a pre-Civil War law criminalizing abortion.

