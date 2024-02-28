Biden Leaves Big U.S. Cities Under Immense Pressure

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – S&P Global Ratings’ new analysis has found that the surge in migrants across U.S. cities has led to increased pressure on the federal government to provide financial assistance to major cities. According to the analysis, 84 percent of the migrants that had been transported from Texas to other major cities in 2022 had been taken to New York, Chicago, and Denver.

Denver is the U.S. city with the most migrants per capita. In order to accommodate them the city had to use some of its 2024 savings and had to take at least $5 million from the budget to cover the services required by the migrants. To accommodate these needs the city also cut the hours at recreational centers, and motor vehicles departments and has put a pause on hiring city staff.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnson recently told NPR that his city which has a population of over 700,000 has welcomed over 40,000 in 2023. He added that it would be necessary for him to decrease the number of arrivals in the city that would be served.

A federal survey has determined that asylum seekers and refugees historically have had a net positive fiscal impact on the country, having generated over $124 billion in revenues from 2005 to 2019.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has determined that around $150 million out of the city’s budget would be given to migrants. However, the latest agreement between county and state leaders would demand that this amount increase by another $70 million.

