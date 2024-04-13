Biden Loses Key Demographic to Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, a newly released poll noted that favorability among Latinos is rising for former President Donald Trump, while it has dropped for President Joe Biden.

The Axios/Ipsos poll has found that the favorability for Biden has dropped by 6 points since last summer. This means that the Latino favorability of the current president went from 47 percent in June 2023 to 41 percent last month. However, Trump saw an increase in his favorability rates during that same period going up from 29 to 32 percent.

The poll has also measured the favorability of several other key American political figures, including former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and former President Kamala Harris. Haley’s favorability has increased from 18 to 25 percent, while Harris’s favorability dropped to 39 percent from 42 percent.

President Biden’s reelection campaign has now put out an ad that is focused on Latinos and is attacking the former President over some of his controversial immigration-related remarks, including his comment that immigrants were “poisoning the blood” of America.

In the ad, Biden stated that in this election he is going up against Trump, who has referred to Latinos as rapists, criminals, and drug dealers. The ad also features Trump’s remarks from an Arizona rally where he had stated that immigrants were “poisoning” the country’s blood. In the ad, Biden continued by questioning what Trump was talking about and argued that the reason why the United States was such a good country was because of its diversity.

