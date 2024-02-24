Biden Taunts Trump After Presidential Survey Released

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, President Biden’s 2024 presidential campaign slammed former President Donald Trump over ending up last in a recent survey of the best presidents.

The 2024 Presidential Greatness Project Expert Survey found that Biden ranked as the 14th-best U.S. president. The survey was conducted from Nov. 15 to Dec. 31 and it included a number of American presidency and politics experts.

The campaign shared the results of the survey with a statement claiming that it was “Happy Presidents Day” for everyone but Donald Trump. They added that it was clear why Trump had ended up in the last place, and that it was a lot to be known as the worst U.S. president in history. Still, they argued that Trump had managed to do it as he had spent his entire term in the White House only focusing on himself. Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz further pointed out that Trump had managed to be below former President James Buchanan who is widely believed to be responsible for the country falling into a Civil War, as well as President Herbert Hoover whose administration faced the Great Depression.

Munoz proceeded to argue that it was clear who voters needed to choose in November. He added that every single day President Biden was waking up and choosing to fight for the American people. He pointed out how in the last three years he has created more jobs than any other president has managed to create during their entire four-year term and that investing levels in America have hit a new record.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com