Biden Team Left Salty About Supreme Court Decision

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign dismissed the recent ruling from the Supreme Court. In a unanimous ruling, the country’s high court found that the Colorado Supreme Court ruling could not stand and that the state did not have the right to disqualify former President Donald Trump from participating in the state primary election.

However, Biden’s campaign dismissed the new ruling pointing out that the attempts to block Trump from appearing on the ballot were not a part of the strategy followed by the President to defeat Trump. Principal deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks stated when asked about the ruling that they did not care.

Former White House Press secretary Jen Psaki asked Fulks during MSNBC Live about the ruling. In response, Fulks argued that they were not focused on Trump being kept off the ballots as a way of defeating them. As he argued this had never been the plan of the campaign and that since day one they had been working to make sure that former president Donald Trump was going to be defeated at the ballot box.

He further pointed out that since Biden announced his reelection campaign in April they had been working at creating an infrastructure and apparatus that would allow them to win.

Colorado had attempted late last year to disqualify Trump from participating in the state election after the 14th Amendment late last year. However, on Monday the Supreme Court determined in a historic decision that the efforts to block Trump from being on the ballot were dismissed.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com