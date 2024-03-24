Biden To Use AI for Immigration?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that they were going to be testing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in three pilot programs.

The tests are going to be focused on how AI can be used to help investigations that deal with child sexual exploitation, detecting fentanyl, as well as other tests under U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

FEMA is going to be testing the usage of AI in order to assist communities with mitigation plans that increase resilience and minimize risks. At the same time, USCIS is going to use AI to better “immigration officer training.”

In an announcement, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas had argued that the potential of AI development had provided them with a big opportunity to further advance their mission and mitigate the risks.

The DHS announced that apart from the three pilot programs, they had also created a roadmap of principles that would help guide the AI initiative deployment. The roadmap is pushing for DHS to ensure that the usage of AI is going to be “fully” respecting civil and privacy rights.

They are also pushing the agency to promote nationwide AI security and safety, including the protection of critical infrastructure and cyber networks.

Last month, DHS announced that they would be hiring 50 AI technology experts. On Monday, they announced that the pilot program was going to cost $5 million. The department is going to use AI models to help with the tests.

