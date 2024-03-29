Biden Tries To Capitalize Off Trump’s Campaign Pitch

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to ask a question to voters, questioning whether or not they were better off now than they had been four years ago.

However, when Trump asked the question he had not expected to be met with the Democrats, and other critics.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, argued that March 2020 had been a “famously” great time for all.

As Alyssa Farah Griffin pointed out, four years ago on this exact date there had been people who were hoarding toilet paper. Farah Griffin had served as Trump’s White House communications director but had since criticized the former president.

On Thursday, the Biden campaign launched a digital ad that started with Trump’s Truth Social post which was focused on whether or not people were better off. In the ad, they feature footage taken from hospitals and of doctors in protective gear, as well as Americans who were at the time stocking up on groceries. The ad answers the question of whether or not the people were better off now by simply answering “yes.”

This line of process is usual for candidates who are running against the incumbent, however, the situation is complicated further by the fact that Trump had been the one in office four years ago at the start of the pandemic.

Polling thus far has shown that the majority of voters trusted former President Trump more than they did President Biden on immigration and the economy.

