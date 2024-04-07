Biden’s DOJ Sues Republicans Over Immigration

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – In the midst of legal proceedings, the U.S. Department of Justice has initiated a lawsuit against Texas regarding the constitutionality of S.B. 4, a law enabling state Public Safety officers to detain and deport undocumented immigrants. This issue was brought to light in a court hearing on Tuesday, with Texas Representatives Henry Cuellar, a Democrat, and Tony Gonzales, a Republican, expressing differing views on Texas’s authority to enforce its own immigration policies during a discussion on Fox News.

The legal battle escalated on Wednesday in a New Orleans federal court, where the Biden administration contested the Abbott administration’s appeal against the Fifth Circuit’s decision to halt the enforcement of the law. Both Cuellar and Gonzales acknowledged the severity of the immigration issue, yet they diverged on whether Texas should have the autonomy to implement its own immigration regulations.

During an interview on “America Reports,” Cuellar concurred with the argument that there is a significant, unchecked influx of people from Mexico into Texas. He advocated for a collaborative approach between state, federal, and local governments to address the issue. The judicial panel reviewing the case includes Circuit Judge Priscilla Richman, appointed by George W. Bush, along with Irma Carrillo Ramirez and Andrew Oldham, appointed by Presidents Biden and Trump, respectively. The judges have deliberated over the historical precedence of state involvement in immigration enforcement, with varying opinions on the legitimacy of S.B. 4’s comprehensive dismissal.

Cuellar empathized with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s exasperation but emphasized that traditionally, immigration enforcement falls within federal jurisdiction. He also supported the joint efforts of different government levels, particularly in prosecuting and deporting migrants engaged in violent acts, referencing past incidents of violence in El Paso.

As Trump-era immigration restrictions wane, Cuellar highlighted the pertinence of Title VIII’s guidelines for migrant management, advocating for its effective application. He criticized the current asylum process as overly permissive and called for a more stringent system that aligns with the actual acceptance rates of asylum claims.

Meanwhile, Gonzales argued that Texas’s unilateral actions on immigration are justified, given the perceived inadequacies of the Biden administration’s policies. He expressed hope for the eventual validation of S.B. 4, reflecting a sentiment of abandonment by the federal government among his constituents, especially regarding the enforcement disparity between citizens and undocumented immigrants.

