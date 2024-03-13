Buttigieg Pushes Blatant Lie for Biden

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – During a recent appearance on ABC News’s “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg offered a robust defense of President Biden’s State of the Union address, positioning the president as a figure of formidable leadership and control. In the wake of the address, Buttigieg addressed criticisms levied by Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.) in her rebuttal, which, as per tradition, was penned before Biden’s speech was delivered. Buttigieg suggested that such responses are typically disconnected from the actual content and spirit of the State of the Union, given their pre-preparation.

Buttigieg passionately argued that anyone who watched the State of the Union could not help but see a president who was not just articulate in delivering his message, but also demonstrated an unequivocal sense of command over the issues at hand. This observation by Buttigieg wasn’t just about the policies discussed but also about the manner in which President Biden communicated his vision, showing both strength and clarity.

When the conversation shifted towards skepticism about Biden’s age and whether an 81-year-old could genuinely embody change, Buttigieg offered a perspective that focuses on the freshness of a leader’s ideas rather than their chronological age. He underscored Biden’s progressive stance on several key issues that resonate deeply with the younger demographics of the American electorate, including the pressing matter of climate change, the fight for LGBTQ equality, and the protection of reproductive freedoms.

Buttigieg shared an anecdote from the State of the Union address, where President Biden optimistically assumed a unanimous acknowledgment of climate change’s reality and its significant threat among the audience members, including lawmakers. Despite this, Buttigieg noted he heard some congressional Republicans snicker at the mention, openly skeptical of the climate crisis. This moment served to highlight not just the divide on critical issues but also showcased Biden’s efforts to bring attention to topics that matter profoundly to newer generations.

Through these observations, Buttigieg sought to dismantle the critique regarding Biden’s age, suggesting that the president’s policies and initiatives are aligned with the concerns and aspirations of younger Americans. He framed President Biden as a leader whose ideas and vision for the country are both progressive and necessary, arguing that these qualities make Biden a catalyst for change, irrespective of his age.

