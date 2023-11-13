Chris Christie Takes Brutal Jab at Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – In a recent discourse, Chris Christie, a contender for the Republican presidential nomination, voiced strong criticism of former President Trump for his absence from the third Republican presidential debate. Christie did not mince words, labeling Trump as a “coward” who is evading the necessity to defend his tenure.

Christie appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” where he suggested that Trump’s decision to skip the debates and instead host a rally was indicative of his reluctance to engage in direct political confrontation. Trump’s rally took place in Hialeah, Florida, which is not far from Miami, the debate location. Notably, this was not the first debate Trump chose to miss.

The former governor of New Jersey also pointed to legal challenges as a possible reason Trump might want to avoid the debates. He alluded to Trump facing multiple indictments in various jurisdictions, implying that such a legal entanglement would be a significant obstacle for someone aspiring to lead the party against Joe Biden.

During the Miami debate, Christie, along with the other Republican candidates, tackled a range of pressing issues. However, he distinguished himself by openly critiquing Trump, an approach he believes his fellow contenders are hesitant to adopt.

Christie went further to comment on the recent state election outcomes, suggesting that Trump’s endorsement has become a liability, as evidenced by the Republican Party’s losses. He cited the gubernatorial race in Kentucky as a case where a Republican candidate’s association with Trump led to a defeat in a predominantly Republican state.

Amidst these political maneuvers, Trump faces multiple legal challenges including charges related to election interference and the handling of classified documents. Yet, despite his legal woes and absence from debates, Trump continues to lead in the polls among Republican candidates.

Christie’s remarks underscore a significant divide within the Republican Party and highlight the ongoing debate over Trump’s influence and legacy.

The former Governor of New Jersey is going to Israel this weekend, and he will be the first Republican candidate to do so since the war began last month.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com