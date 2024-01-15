Christie Makes Bold 2024 Prediction

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, GOP presidential candidate drop out Chris Christie predicted that if former President Donald Trump manages to win the primary in New Hampshire then he would win the party’s nomination.

During a town hall in New Hampshire, Christie argued that Trump losing the primary in South Carolina, which is the home state of Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, would not be enough to stop him from becoming the party’s nominee. As he told the ground people should not expect that South Carolina would save them if Trump manages to win in New Hampshire.

Christie proceeded to argue that the people of New Hampshire were the ones making the calls, with the state’s first-in-the-nation primary being scheduled on Jan. 23. Currently Trump is leading the presidential race, however, Haley has been gaining a lot of traction in recent weeks.

Still, The Hill/Decision Desk HQ polling average found that Trump is leading with 41.5 percent support. Haley has managed to garner more than 30 percent, while Christie follows her in third place with 11.5 percent.

Many Republicans have been pushing for Christie to drop out of the presidential race, pointing out that there was no path for him to win the presidential nomination, and that all he was doing was divide the non-Trump vote. Many have pointed out that his participation in the presidential race was just hurting other candidates, like Haley who could have a chance at winning the U.S. nomination.

However, Christie has opposed those calls, arguing that those wanting him to drop out were “crazy” if they believed that he would do so.

