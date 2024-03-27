CIA Accused of Covering Up for Hunter Biden

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chair Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) and Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) sent a letter to CIA Director William Burns in which they refer to the allegations of a whistleblower in the impeachment inquiry who noted that the CIA had blocked the IRS from holding interviews with Hunter Biden’s associates.

In August 2021, the whistleblower had argued that the IRS investigators were getting ready to have an interview with Hunter Biden’s associate Kevin Morris as part of the tax crimes investigation which had started in 2018.

However, according to the two chairs the CIA had intervened and blocked the interview from taking place. As part of the allegations, it is stated that two officials from the Department of Justice had been called to appear at the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia for a briefing into Morris. At that meeting, they were informed that it was not possible for an interview with Morris as a witness to take place.

The lawmakers argue that it is not known on what basis the CIA ended up intervening in order to block the interview. However, these allegations are on par with other evidence that suggests that the Justice Department had not followed its standard investigative practices in Hunter Biden’s investigation.

The lawmakers in the letter requested that Burns provide access to all documents and communication relating to this investigation and the communications and documents that specifically mention Morris and the efforts to interview him.

