Psaki Reveals Biden’s Problem, and It’s Not Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, MSNBC host Jen Psaki, who had served as the former White House press secretary, argued that third-party candidates, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., were a problem for the Biden 2024 campaign.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Psaki argued that looking at Kennedy Jr. the issue was the name recognition, especially as the name Kennedy was greatly loved in Georgia. Georgia is a battleground state that both Biden and former President Donald Trump will be trying to win.

Psaki has argued that many voters might not be aware that RKF is an “anti-vaxxer” and “conspiracy theorist.” She further pointed out that the Democratic National Committee and Biden campaign were pushing for that message to be further amplified. However, as she argued this needs to be a broad amplification so that everyone would find out, in order for Biden to avoid the threat of these third-party candidates.

The Hill/Decision Desk HQ in a polling average found that Kennedy who is running as an independent was behind both Biden and Trump by approximately 30 percent, as he was only polling at 10.8 percent nationally. Trump has pulled ahead in the race with 41.1 percent while Biden is at 38.6 percent. However, when Kennedy is removed from the race, the other two contenders end up being much closer with Trump receiving 44.6 percent and Biden receiving 43.6 percent.

Kennedy is known for being an anti-vaxxer as he had previously stepped down from the Children’s Health Defense organization which is the most well-funded anti-vaccination organization in the country.

