Congress Moves to Change America’s Coins

Congress moved to kill the penny and greenlight a cheaper nickel, and the real fight starts now.

Story Snapshot

House-passed bill ends penny production for circulation and sets cash-rounding to five cents.

Treasury gets authority to test a zinc-core, nickel-clad nickel to cut minting costs.

Nickel change hinges on machine compatibility to avoid disrupting vending and payments.

Public worries persist about rounding, prices, and recalibration costs from past debates.

Congress sets the new ground rules for small change

The Common Cents Act says the United States Mint will stop making pennies for circulation and keep existing pennies legal to spend. Cash totals will round to the nearest five cents, a change designed to ease checkout and stop wasting money on a coin worth less than it costs to make. The same bill tells the Department of the Treasury to study a new nickel with a zinc center and a nickel outer layer. Leaders framed the nickel tweak as a cost cut, not a cash grab.

Lawmakers built guardrails around the nickel test. Treasury can only move forward if it finds savings and avoids major machine headaches. The text and sponsor statements say any new nickel must work across coin-operated machines without significant disruption. That condition nods to laundromats, vending, transit fare boxes, and self-checkouts that use sensors tuned to weight, size, and electromagnetic signals. The bill treats the nickel shift as administrative testing first, with adoption only if it checks those boxes.

Why the nickel is on deck after the penny

The cost problem drove both changes. When a coin costs more to make than its face value, the Mint burns taxpayer dollars on each unit. House committee materials say a zinc-based core should be cheaper than current nickel-heavy stock, which could close the gap on production losses. Press coverage notes the same goal and the political risk of touching everyday money, which is why Congress pushed testing before any switch flips at scale. The approach tries to get savings without breaking machines the public relies on.

Critics cite two worries: rounding at the register and the price to recalibrate equipment. Government Accountability Office survey work from earlier debates showed many Americans disliked rounding and wanted to keep the penny. That mood music has not vanished. Some past objections also warned that changing coins can force expensive machine updates. The current bill answers those points by keeping pennies legal to spend and by tying any nickel change to proven machine compatibility. That aligns with a conservative read on prudence: cut waste, but do not wreck working systems.

How rounding works when pennies stop

The law shifts cash totals to the nearest nickel for final payment, not for posted prices. A total ending in one or two cents rounds down; three or four rounds up; and so on. Electronic payments stay exact. The statute states pennies remain legal tender, so people can still spend jars of coins over time. House sponsors argue that the rounding rule and legal-tender status reduce pain at checkout while ending wasteful penny minting. The policy aims at a quiet transition rather than a shock to daily budgets.

Opponents warn of creeping costs if stores round up more than down. Real-world effects depend on how totals land across many purchases. Central banks that studied this say the impact can cut either way depending on basket mix. That is why lawmakers wrote a neutral nearest-five rule rather than “always up.” Skeptics also ask whether the nickel test will scale to every type of validator. The record so far shows authority to test and a cost-cut case, but not broad field results yet. The next move belongs to Treasury and the Mint.

What to watch next

Three checkpoints will decide whether the cheaper nickel flies. First, metallurgy and minting runs must hold weight, thickness, and electromagnetic profile inside tight bands. Second, cross-industry machine trials must show high acceptance rates with no spike in jams or false reads. Third, the cost model must beat the status quo after setup costs. Congress already placed the stakes: stop paying extra for low-value coins, protect cash users from hassle, and keep machines humming. If Treasury can prove all three, the nickel follows the penny out of the waste column.

Sources:

facebook.com, congress.gov, political.org, foxnews.com, usatoday.com, mcclain.house.gov

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