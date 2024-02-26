Democrat Cities Getting Robbed Blind by Migrants

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – In recent times, several states and cities led by Democrats have found themselves grappling with the challenges posed by a significant influx of migrants. Amid this scenario, it has come to light that substantial amounts of financial aid, initially set aside for pandemic relief, were redirected to support individuals without legal immigration status.

A detailed examination by Fox News Digital into the allocation of state and local financial aid programs revealed that Democratic leaders allocated upwards of $517 million to assist these individuals, predominantly through cash disbursements. This reallocation of funds was made possible by the American Rescue Plan (ARP), a colossal $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package enacted by President Biden in March 2021 to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic.

Critics argue that such measures effectively amounted to the federal government endorsing illegal immigration under the pretense of pandemic relief. The Economic Policy Innovation Center highlighted this concern, noting the diversion of ARP funds to undocumented immigrants, particularly in Washington state.

The investigation identified similar initiatives in states like Illinois and New Jersey, as well as in cities including Washington, D.C., Chicago, Denver, and Boston. These areas utilized the ARP’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, aimed at aiding local governments in their recovery from the pandemic’s fallout.

In Washington state, a notable program was established, dedicating $340 million of ARP funds to the pandemic “Immigrant Relief Fund,” which provided one-time financial grants to unauthorized immigrants. This initiative saw over 100,000 undocumented residents receiving substantial financial support, a move that was both widely publicized and repeatedly endorsed by the state legislature.

Similarly, Illinois and Chicago earmarked significant ARP funds for cash payments to families ineligible for federal economic impact payments due to their immigration status. These measures, while aimed at offering relief, have also coincided with a noticeable surge in migrant arrivals, placing additional pressures on local resources and services traditionally intended for citizens.

The increasing strain has prompted calls for federal intervention, with Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and other Democratic governors appealed to President Biden and Congress for support in addressing what they describe as a “humanitarian crisis.”

This situation emphasizes a complex intersection of immigration policy, pandemic relief efforts, and the ongoing debate over federal and state responsibilities in managing the challenges associated with migrant influxes.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com