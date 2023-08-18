Democrats Fume Over Lindsey Graham’s Latest Suggestion for Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) during an interview on “Jesse Watters Primetime” argued that former President Donald Trump’s fate needed to be decided by voters rather than by “liberal jurisdictions” seeking his imprisonment.

During his appearance on the Fox News show, Graham spoke about the legal battles that Trump is currently facing, pointing out that it was unfair and damaging to the presidency. On the same day as Graham’s comments a Georgia grand jury was hearing evidence to determine whether Trump needed to be indicted.

Graham argued that Fulton County was the most liberal county in the state and that the county’s district attorney, a Democrat, was trying to bring forward charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations statute. He added that he did not know how they were going to manage to do that, but the fact that all the cases against Trump were in liberal jurisdictions was unfair to the former President.

He also questioned why a county and not statewide prosecutor was handling a case relating to the U.S. president adding that this entire endeavor has just enabled a county prosecutor to go after a U.S. former President and was ultimately harming the presidency.

Finally, he added that in his opinion it was a “bad precedent” for legal cases to be brought forward against the former President and that instead, it should be up to the American voters to decide whether or not they wanted Trump to be their president again or not.

