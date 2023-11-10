Democrats Prepare for 2024 Election War

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Democratic campaign officials have put out a joint statement one year ahead of the 2024 presidential election day in which they note what the stakes of this election are.

The statement was first given to The Hill exclusively, and it was written by Jaime Harrison, the chair of the Democratic National Committee, Sen. Gary Peters (Mich.) who is the chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Gov. Phil Murphy (N.J.) who is the chair of the Democratic Governors Association, and Rep. Suzan DelBene (Wash.) who is the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

The statement was also signed by leaders from the Democrat Mayors Association, Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, Democratic Association of Secretaries of State, and Democratic Attorneys General Association.

As they wrote, in exactly one year, voters would go to the polls and they would hold the GOP accountable over their extremist MAGA agenda. They added that the stakes in this election were very high and that MAGA Republicans were completely “out-of-touch” and trying to destroy the fundamental freedoms of the United States, destroy Medicare and Social Security, and limit reproductive rights. They added that they were also focused on creating an economy that worked for the wealthy while leaving working families behind.

While former President Donald Trump is not explicitly mentioned by name in the statement, there is a reference to MAGA Republicans.

Apart from arguing against MAGA, the statement also praises President Biden for his work to defend democracy and reduce costs ahead of the 2024 presidential election. They added that Republicans were showing themselves to be a party of division while Biden was protecting American families.

