Democrats Shockingly Flip on Migrants

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, seven independent allies and Democrats introduced a new bill that would give Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) greater authority while also giving the agency the right to obtain judicial warrants in order to arrest any immigrants who had illegally come into the United States and have been charged with violent crimes.

The bill comes while the Democrats have increased the “tough-on-immigration” stance while the Republicans continue to focus on border policy ahead of the 2024 election. The bill is sponsored by Sens. Bob Casy, Sherrod Brown (Ohio), and Tammy Baldwin (Wis.). All three Democratic senators are expected to have tough reelection fights.

The measure has also been sponsored by four more Senators, Democrats Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) as well as independents Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and Angus King (I-Maine).

Murphy noted in a statement that while they knew that immigrants were less likely to commit crimes within the country, it is also true that there are instances where ICE needs to step in and take custody of a noncitizen that is facing accusations of a serious crime. This latest proposal is meant to act as a commonsense solution that will help address the gap while also preserving noncitizens’ due process rights.

The current law allows ICE to make detainer requests to local jurisdictions to detain any undocumented individuals that the local police have arrested. However, these requests are not always followed by all jurisdictions. The ICE warrants helped ensure that all those who needed to be detained by authorities.

