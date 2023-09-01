DeSantis Makes Late Stage Comeback Against Trump?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A Public Opinion Strategies poll has found that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been growing his support in Iowa and will soon be reaching former President Donald Trump. The polling form is employed by DeSantis’ campaign.

Trump has been leading all of the Republican primary presidential polls; however, the poll suggests that following the first Republican primary debate, which Trump did not attend, the gap between the two candidates might be shrinking.

The release of a campaign poll should always be considered cautiously as it is likely pushing a certain narrative or agenda. The poll was obtained by Fox News Digital and appeared to have included 400 likely Republican primary voters from Iowa. The poll found that support for DeSantis after the first debate had increased from 14 percent to 21 percent, while support for Trump dropped by one percent, bringing it down from 42 percent.

Nikki Haley, former South Carolina Governor and former U.N. ambassador also had a massive increase in the support she received after the first presidential debate climbing from three percent to 11 percent. However, support for South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott decreased by one point from eight percent to seven percent.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy was the one with the largest drop in support from 10 percent to 7 percent, while former Vice President Mike Pence did not see any change in his standing, with his level of support in the state remaining at two percent. After the debate, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum had a decrease in support from three percent to one percent.

