DOJ Refusing Transparency in Trump Case?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump’s ex-attorney and fixer Michael Cohen blasted the Department of Justice (DOJ) over not being more transparent in the New York hush-money case.

On Saturday, Cohen, in an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Weekend,” argued that he was “very angry” about the silence relating to his request for documents ahead of the Monday hearing in the case. As he pointed out, the moment that the request for documents was filed by Trump, all of the documents requested appeared.

In reference to the district court, Cohen argued that he would like to know what was going on with the case, SDNY, and the Justice Department. He added that those were documents that belonged to the American people and that the FOIA should have released them. He proceeded to say that this was going to show Trump that the Attorney General had weaponized the Justice Department and unconstitutionally remanded the Constitution.

Monday was originally set to be the first day of the trial, however, it has since been delayed until April 15.

Rather than the start of the trial on Monday, Judge Juan Merch had scheduled last-minute evidence that was presented by the lawyers of the former President Donald Trump. Trump’s team requested that there be at least a 90-day delay in order for them to look through all the new records.

