Don Lemon Discusses Interview With Elon Musk

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former CNN anchor Don Lemon returned to the network to promote his recent interview with tech billionaire Elon Musk. Lemon during his appearance on Erin Burnett’s show also discussed a recent deal to host a show on X, formerly known as Twitter, which never ended up going through.

Lemon stated about Musk that he was not his boss and that the two were just distribution partners. As he pointed out, the billionaire did not have any editorial control over the show. As part of this promotional appearance, Lemon had given CNN access to clips from his interview with Musk. He also shared that the full interview would be made available on Monday.

During the interview, Lemon had asked Musk about the recent reports about him sharing a meal with former President Donald Trump as his campaign was trying to fundraise ahead of his 2024 presidential election rematch with President Biden.

In response, Musk argued that he had been having breakfast at his “friend’s place” and that Trump had just dropped by. When asked what he had discussed with the former President, Musk had simply laughed and claimed that Trump was the one who had talked about the most. However, he did share that Trump had not requested any money from him and he denied any claims that he would be providing Trump with a loan to cover his legal bills.

On Wednesday, Lemon had also announced that only hours after he had conducted his interview with Musk, the billionaire had informed him that the agreement for him to host a show on X had been terminated.

