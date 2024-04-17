Eric Swalwell Goes at Trump and Mike Johnson

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) described a recent joint press conference on “election integrity” hosted by former President Donald Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) as “absurd.” This critique, aired during Swalwell’s appearance on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” highlighted the irony of the event, especially considering Trump’s current legal challenges related to the 2020 election.

Swalwell expressed disbelief over the duo discussing election integrity, likening it to “Bonnie and Clyde hosting a seminar on bank security,” given their efforts to challenge the 2020 election results. At the conference held at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, Johnson promoted a bill aimed at preventing noncitizens from voting—a practice already outlawed under the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996. Swalwell pointed out the redundancy of the legislation to Cooper, emphasizing that the issue is both illegal and virtually nonexistent.

The event’s timing is particularly notable as Johnson is facing internal opposition from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who is pushing for his removal as Speaker on the grounds of his unfitness for the role. Meanwhile, Trump backed Johnson at the press event, commending his performance despite challenging conditions.

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), a member of the House Freedom Caucus, also commented on the situation, suggesting that Trump’s full support could significantly secure Johnson’s position as Speaker. “If Trump fully supported him, it would indeed be beneficial,” Norman told reporters on Thursday.

