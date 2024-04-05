Ex-Cop Sentenced to 200 Hours Community Service

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Dwyane Montgomery, a former NYPD deputy inspector implicated as the orchestrator of a fraudulent campaign contribution scheme for Mayor Eric Adams’ 2021 campaign, was sentenced to 200 hours of community service, according to the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Montgomery, who is 64 years old, also received a one-year ban from hosting political fundraisers or soliciting campaign contributions, following his guilty plea to a misdemeanor conspiracy charge in February.

Montgomery was one of six individuals indicted for conspiracy, attempted grand larceny, and making false statements related to a scheme designed to illicitly boost campaign donations. The indictment from July last year, while not accusing Mayor Adams directly, detailed a straw donor scheme aimed at securing political influence through increased campaign contributions.

Authorities have reported that Montgomery led efforts between 2020 and 2021 to manipulate the city’s matching funds system, which offers an 8-to-1 match for the first $250 donated by a New York City resident, by orchestrating over two dozen straw donations and organizing fundraisers for Adams.

Mayor Adams, who served with Montgomery in the NYPD, recognized their past association but denied any campaign awareness of the donation scheme. Meanwhile, the mayor’s administration has come under closer law enforcement examination, with Adams himself experiencing a seizure of personal devices by federal agents in a separate investigation concerning potential illegal foreign campaign contributions.

This ongoing scrutiny has extended to several of Adams’ aides, whose residences have been searched by federal agents. Despite these developments, Adams has maintained his innocence, noting that he has not been formally charged with any criminal activity.

