Former Republican Smears Trump in Unexpected Way

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former Republican Rep. Joe Walsh (Ill.) in a recent interview on MSNBC’s “The Weekend” argued that the rhetoric being used by former President Donald Trump was appealing to “the worst of us.” He also argued that this is something that President Biden needed to recognize as he is appealing to voters ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Walsh, who had served in the House for one term, argued during his Saturday appearance that Trump was an “evil demagogue.” He also stated that this was a “populist moment” and that the people of the country were angry. This statement was made in reaction to some of the comments that Trump had made during his campaign.

In March, during a rally in Ohio, Trump had argued that if he did not win in the upcoming presidential election there would be a “bloodbath” for the car industry. He has also previously been slammed for using rhetoric that was hateful towards immigrants who he claimed were “poisoning the blood of our country.” This comment had been made in December during a New Hampshire rally.

In 2020, Walsh had run against Trump for a time. Now he is arguing that the Democrats and President Biden needed to use the next seven months until the presidential election to appeal to the “best of us.” He added that the Democrats needed to recognize the anger but argued that the anger was not like Trump’s.

While Walsh had voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential election, he had been critical of the former President during his reelection bid.

