Former Trump Lawyer Warns Voters

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Michael Cohen, the former lawyer and fixer of Donald Trump, has warned voters about the effects that a second Trump presidency would have on First Amendment rights and the Constitution.

This week, while Trump’s civil trial in New York is ongoing, Cohen warned voters that if Trump is reelected it could potentially threaten the country and its constitution, as Trump has previously called for the document to be revisited and rewritten.

Cohen, who is the civil trial’s key witness, argued that Trump had made him the “first political prisoner” held in the U.S. for not waiving a “First Amendment Constitutional right.” He added during his appearance on MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes, that if Trump won another term in office, then he would not be “the last.”

While in the past Cohen had been one of Trump’s biggest allies, the relationship between the two men soured after Cohen was sentenced for assisting Trump in an alleged hush money payment he had made to Stormy Daniels, an adult film star, prior to the 2016 presidential election.

Trump had previously argued that there needed to be changes to the Constitution. In a post on Truth Social last year, Trump argued that the 2020 presidential election needed to be thrown out, alleging that there had been widespread fraud during the election. He had also argued that the scale of the fraud meant that all rules, including those in the Constitution, could be terminated.

