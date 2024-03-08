Former White House Insider Tries To Derail Trump’s 2024 Run

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former White House communications director has stated that it was “remarkable” that voters expressed worries regarding the age of President Joe Biden, but not of former President Donald Trump who as she pointed out is not as “sharp” as he had been during his first presidential run in 2016.

On Monday, CNN’s John Berman had asked Griffin how much Trump had “missed” or mixed up different facts while she was serving in his administration. Over the last few years, Griffin has emerged as one of Trump’s most vocal critics. In her comments, she noted that as she has previously remarked Trump was not as sharp as he had been in 2016. She added that he is not even as sharp as he had been in 2020 during his second campaign.

She proceeded to point out that it was remarkable that so many voters were concerned about Biden’s age but they do not see how age is also an issue for Trump who is less than four years younger than President Biden. She added that there was also something different in the way that the two men carried each other.

Griffin, who is working as a co-host on ABC’s “The View” argued that while 77-year-old Trump has never been very “eloquent” or even “articulate” currently he is constantly confusing the names of different high-profile leaders. Most recently over this weekend, Biden appeared to be confusing former President Barack Obama and Biden. She pointed out that the situation had only gotten worse as Trump was no longer as sharp.

