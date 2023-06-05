Fox News Makes Radical Flip on Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Political analyst from Fox News, Brit Hume, has slammed former President Donald Trump for his latest attack on Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany, who had previously served as his former press secretary.

Hume tweeted on Wednesday, “Imagine being so immature as to attack your former press secretary,” who as he claimed, has been completely loyal to Trump over “allegedly misquoting a poll number.” This was a reference to Trump’s latest post on social media in which he attacked McEnany for giving the “wrong poll numbers” and underestimating his political lead in the GOP primary polls. Trump added she knew that the poll numbers had been amended by the group responsible for the poll, and yet she still gave the wrong numbers. He added that Globalists and RINOS can have her.

McEnany has been a big defender of former President Donald Trump, especially after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Since leaving the White House, she has signed a deal with Fox and is one of the co-hosts of Fox’s daytime talk program “Outnumbered.”

Trump for months has attacked Fox News for their coverage of Florida Governor DeSantis, claiming that they have been favorably covering his political opponent. In a recent radio interview, McEnany had predicted that following DeSantis’ official presidential campaign launch, Trump was going to see his lead in the primary race shrink.

Brian Kilmeade, a Fox host, who is also a supporter of Trump, stated that the attack against McEnany is “insane.” He added that she was “one of the best press secretaries ever” and that she is currently an analyst not employed by any campaign.

