Free Speech for People File Lawsuit Against Donald Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, Free Speech for People who had filed a lawsuit to block former President Donald Trump from being included in the state’s presidential ballot, has now appealed the decision of the lower court which had dismissed their suit.

The case was thrown out by the lower court last month who argued that the alleged 14th Amendment violation is not applicable to the primary race. According to the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, any person who had previously engaged in insurrection against the United States is blocked from holding public office ever again. The group has argued that this also applies to former President Trump over his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The appeal motion includes an “emergency application” which would allow the case to be sent immediately to the Supreme Court without having to go through the state Appeals Court. As it is argued this move is necessary because of how close the presidential primary is.

The plaintiffs also claim that the decision of the Appeals Court is unnecessary because they would inevitably also need to appeal to the Supreme Court. As they point out, because of this reason and the time pressure of over-printing the ballot, there is no time for the decision to be considered by both courts.

There are currently three significant cases, including the Michigan one, where the 14th Amendment is used to justify blocking President Trump from being included in the state presidential ballot. All of the cases use the same argument about Trump’s involvement in the Capitol attack, stating that the post-Civil War clause applies to him.

