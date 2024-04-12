GOP Governor Embarrasses Joe Biden

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott stated in a social media post that he was going to work to protect his state and the entire country from illegal migrants entering through the U.S. border, as President Joe Biden was refusing to do so.

In his post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Abbott shared a photo of the Texas National Guard soldiers securing wire fencing along the United States Southern border. As he wrote, the soldiers were continuing to reinforce the border barriers that were set up in El Paso in order to deter illegal crossings. He added that Texas would continue exercising its sovereign authority to protect the U.S.-Mexico border as President Biden was refusing to enforce the federal immigration laws.

The post by Abbott had come four days after it had been reported that the local, state, and federal law enforcement had arrived at the border in order to block a migrant caravan carrying around 2,000 people from reaching the United States.

Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton previously argued that this move by Mexico was just an attempt to assist Biden who is trying to gain support in this issue ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Since Biden first took office, there have been close to 7.3 million migrant illegal entries through the southern border.

On Sunday, Abbott also defended his program that buses migrants to Democratic “sanctuary cities.” In the past, he has faced a lot of criticisms for this program as people are arguing he is playing with people’s lives.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com