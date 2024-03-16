GOP Tries To Exonerate Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, House Republicans released a new analysis concerning the events of January 6th, aiming to counter the initial congressional inquiry into the 2021 Capitol breach and clear former President Trump of any blame as he eyes a return to the presidency. Led by Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.), head of the Oversight subcommittee of the House Administration Committee, this group has criticized the Democratic-led Jan. 6 select committee for what they see as a biased investigation meant to politically damage Trump.

Loudermilk’s 80-page preliminary report challenges the previous findings, attributing the Capitol security failures to its leadership, casting doubt on the credibility of key witness Cassidy Hutchinson, and alleging that former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) orchestrated a prejudiced probe that assumed Trump’s culpability from the outset.

Republican leadership has embraced this document as a rebuttal to the select committee’s report, which had pointed to Trump as a main instigator of the riot. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) highlighted the necessity of this investigation by the House Administration Oversight Subcommittee to provide a more complete account of January 6th, starting with an examination of pipe bombs discovered near party headquarters the day before the riot—an aspect Republicans argue was overlooked by the select committee.

However, this Republican report omits significant details about Trump’s involvement in the events leading up to and during the January 6th attack, such as his refusal to acknowledge the 2020 election results, his rally in Washington D.C. that day, his encouragement of the crowd to march on the Capitol, and his inaction as the violence unfolded.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), former chair of the Jan. 6 select committee, quickly denounced the GOP’s report as misleading, accusing Loudermilk of diverting blame from Trump and avoiding questions from the select committee.

The document criticizes Hutchinson, who made several explosive allegations against Trump and others in her testimony, for inconsistencies in her accounts. Yet, Hutchinson explained her earlier reluctance to fully disclose information was due to following poor legal advice, stressing her commitment to honesty and integrity.

Republicans also accused the select committee of hiding testimony that could challenge their narrative and criticized the formation of the committee, arguing it lacked fairness due to Pelosi’s exclusion of certain GOP nominees and thereby operated without due process.

This report precedes a series of hearings planned by Loudermilk’s committee to further investigate January 6th, beginning with the pipe bombs incident. Amidst these unfolding events, debates over the impartiality and thoroughness of investigations into January 6th continue to polarize opinions.

